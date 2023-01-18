Will County Forest Preserves 2022 photo contest winner announced

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a winner in the Will County Forest Preserve 2022 photo contest.

About 1,300 peopled cast ballots and the results are in.

A regal shot from the Rock Run Rookery Preserve in Joliet captured the most attention.

Joe from Shorewood says he was on his way home from work when he spotted a turkey vulture in the treeline.

He pulled over and snapped the shot thinking it was an eagle until he looked through the lens and saw that signature redhead.

We remember the squirrel we nicknamed Chad after the photographer from Romeoville. And a Naperville man – Bertrand - captured an eagle and third place.

The first-place winner got a $500 gift card, second received $250, and $150 for third.

All the monthly finalists got a $75 gift card.