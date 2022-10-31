'Wilkes Family Halloween' display set up downtown Bensenville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Check out one the most popular Halloween displays in the area.

"The Wilkes Family Halloween" has been in Bensenville for more than 20 years. And now it's bigger and spookier than ever.

The family started putting up the elaborate display in front of their home. After decades of collecting decorations, they outgrew the space.

This year, you can check out their frights in downtown Bensenville.

"People drive for hours to come see this," Chris Mann, the display designer, said.

Last Saturday alone, 1,400 people went through the display.