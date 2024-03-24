Wildcats turn out in full force to cheer on Northwestern in NCAA Tournament

Northwestern fans turn out to cheer on Wildcats in NCAA Tournament

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite their team being the underdogs, Northwestern fans came out in full force at watch parties across Chicago Sunday.

Even though the Wildcats fell short, the fans gathered at Theory Pub along Hubbard in River North never lost hope. Their enthusiasm was consistent, and their pride was on point. They came donning their purple, full of optimism and Wildcat spirit.

"Just we're proud to be Northwestern alumni," said Daniel Flores. "This is a historic bid for them two years in a row, March Madness. I just want everyone to be part of history."

"You can feel the tension between these two teams, which is fun," said alumnus Robert Snyder.

Despite all that enthusiasm, these Northwestern fans- at least some- had realistic expectations as their beloved Wildcats faced off with top-seeded UConn.

"Do you want to see my bracket, my NCAA bracket with who is going to be the ultimate champ? It's got that big purple N," said alumna Leslie Cordes.

For Dylan Sandhu, in the case of 2022, March Madness has become less about that winning bracket and more about community.

"There's so much pride in sports," he said. "I feel like especially the fans come out this year to all the home games. This year and last year you can clearly see there's a sense of pride in the Northwestern community."

"It was a valiant effort, and they tried their best," said alumnus Jonathan Brown. "There's always next year."

This marks Northwestern's third appearance in the tournament, but fans agreed it will not be their last.