Watch CBS News
Local News

Wild Mile, Chicago's first floating eco-park, opens near Goose Island

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

City's first floating eco-friendly park, Wild Mile, opens near Goose Island
City's first floating eco-friendly park, Wild Mile, opens near Goose Island 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's first-ever floating eco-park officially opens today.

The rainy weather cancelled the ribbon cutting this morning, but you can still take a walk on the Wild Mile along the North Branch Canal on the east side of Goose Island between Chicago and North avenues.

The park features a floating garden, platforms, and walkways; and a place to rent kayaks to paddle in the Chicago River.

The first section of the park was completed in June.

Future plans for the park include a fish nursery, bird rookery, art installations, fishing dock, nature amphitheater, and swimming areas.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 9:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.