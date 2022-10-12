Wild Mile, Chicago's first floating eco-park, opens near Goose Island

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's first-ever floating eco-park officially opens today.

The rainy weather cancelled the ribbon cutting this morning, but you can still take a walk on the Wild Mile along the North Branch Canal on the east side of Goose Island between Chicago and North avenues.

The park features a floating garden, platforms, and walkways; and a place to rent kayaks to paddle in the Chicago River.

The first section of the park was completed in June.

Future plans for the park include a fish nursery, bird rookery, art installations, fishing dock, nature amphitheater, and swimming areas.