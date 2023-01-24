Wicker Park post office holding career workshop Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is looking for people to sort and deliver the mail, so it's hosting a career workshop on Tuesday in Wicker Park.

The hiring workshop will be at the Wicker Park post office, 1240 N. Ashland Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The U.S. Postal Service is hiring full, part time, and seasonal workers. Jobs are available in several positions; including drivers, maintenance workers, mail carriers, mail handlers, and custodians.

You can get more information at usps.com/careers.