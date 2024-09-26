Wicker Park's historic Lutheran church, a haven for LGBTQ+ community, seeks help funding $3.6M in improvements

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pillar in the community for 145 years, a historic West Side Chicago church is raising funds for an improvement project that will make it more accessible to the community for generations to come.

From humble beginnings — first as a safe haven for newly arriving immigrants — to what is now a trendy hot spot for Gen Z residents, Wicker Park has undergone a dramatic evolution over the last century. The one consistent mainstay in the neighborhood has been the Wicker Park Lutheran Church, which has called the corner of Hoyne and LeMoyne home since 1879.

"Things remain the same here of our commitment and mission of love and serving the community," Rev. Jason Glombicki said.

The church is a standout that's become a community hub in recent years, welcoming a number of groups from all walks of life.

Ninety percent of the people who enter the building have little to no religious affiliation with the congregation, according to Glombicki.

"It's a place of gathering and connecting and for us as people of faith that's what its all about," Glombicki said.

In an effort to expand its footprint in the community, where it could serve even more people, the church is raising funds for a massive improvement project billed as a "A Place For All," which aims to renovate community spaces, modernize the site with a fully accessible entrance, and preserve some of the church's most valuable features.

"This is all for continuing to the next generation," Glombicki said.

It was just a year ago when the church was targeted by a vandal who repeatedly tore down its LGBTQ+ pride flags, a dark moment that made the congregation's commitment to the community all the more clear.

"Whether you're black or white or brown or within or LGBTQ, you can find comfort here you can find safety here and you can grow here," longtime church member Nora Militz said.

This is just the first phase of the church's fundraising effort where nearly 80% of the $1.4 million goal has already been raised. When the $3.6 million project is fully funded, a new community center will ultimately take shape.