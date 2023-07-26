Wicker Park church repeatedly targeted for Pride flag theft, harassment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A church on the Northwest Side is on high alert after being targeted because of its LGBTQ+ Pride flags hanging outside.

Flags have been stolen, and a church member was spat on.

As CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported Wednesday, the latest incident at the Wicker Park Lutheran Church, 1500 N. Hoyne Ave., was just on Tuesday morning. A man was captured on surveillance video entering the church garden, where he snatched a Pride flag from the window, causing damage to the window guard, before taking off.

That man, church officials believe, is the same person who has been ripping down their Pride flags since April.

Church Pastor Jason Glombicki is now speaking out about everything before things gets worse.

"To see this person jump over the seats that we have there, and then pull down the flag, felt violating - and it also felt frustrating," said the Rev. Glombicki.

Since coming on board to Wicker Park Lutheran Church, Pastor Glombicki has always maintained a welcoming culture - inviting all walks of life inside, and proudly displaying pride flags outside.

But recent incidents have left him and the congregation concerned. These include two incidents caught on surveillance video, where it appears the same man is seen ripping down the flags.

There was the incident caught on surveillance video Tuesday morning, and then another caught on video before that on May 16. There have been a total of five thefts since mid-April.

"You know, retribution is not what we are after," Glombicki said. "We are after protecting our community and making a safe space."

Just last week, that safe space was threatened when another individual confronted a group that was gathered outside the church. He became enraged over the flag - making the false claim that the white stripe represents pedophilia.

The confrontation ended with the man spitting at one of the community members before taking off in a white vehicle.

"Now just anybody in the garden is kind of targets for spewing, conspiracy theories, and other misinformation," said Rev. Glombicki.

This is not the first time the church has had to deal with vandals. Back in June 2019, the church's pride flags were spray painted with messages of hate.

But for three years, there were no disturbances - until now.

"I think the reality is as though that queer people often wonder the next the next moment that they're going to have something shouted at them, or said to them, or done to them," said the Rev. Glombicki.

As police continue to investigate these incidents, the pastor and church members are not going to stay quiet.

"We see this as a community center; a hub," Glombicki said, "and we know the Wicker Park community. This is not what they stand for."

This Sunday after services, the church plans to plant as many as 300 mini pride flags here in their garden as a response to the ongoing vandalism - hoping to send a message that everyone is welcomed.