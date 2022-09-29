"Wicked" returning to Chicago for 10-week run at Nederlander Theatre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Grab your pointy hat and broom, Chicago. Something "Wicked" this way comes.

The popular musical kicked off a 10-week run Wednesday night at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, and fans couldn't be happier.

Dozens of bewitched fans lined up outside the theater in anticipation of the show. A lucky few even won free tickets.

Lissa deGuzman plays Elphaba, Jennafer Newberry appears as Glinda, and John Bolton plays the Wizard in the touring production.

If you want to catch the show, tickets are on sale and start at $55.