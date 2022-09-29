Watch CBS News
Local News

"Wicked" returning to Chicago for 10-week run at Nederlander Theatre

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

"Wicked" kicks off 10-week Chicago run at Nederlander Theatre
"Wicked" kicks off 10-week Chicago run at Nederlander Theatre 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Grab your pointy hat and broom, Chicago. Something "Wicked" this way comes.

The popular musical kicked off a 10-week run Wednesday night at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, and fans couldn't be happier.

Dozens of bewitched fans lined up outside the theater in anticipation of the show. A lucky few even won free tickets.

Lissa deGuzman plays Elphaba, Jennafer Newberry appears as Glinda, and John Bolton plays the Wizard in the touring production.

If you want to catch the show, tickets are on sale and start at $55.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 9:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.