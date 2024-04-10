White Sox 3B Yoán Moncada out 3-6 months with adductor strain

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An ugly start to the White Sox season got worse as the team placed third basemen Yoán Moncada on the injured list, with a left adductor strain that will keep him out of the lineup for 3 to 6 months.

Moncada suffered the injury running out a grounder during the second inning on Tuesday against in the team's 7-5 win over the Guardians, and appeared to be in significant pain before being helped off the field.

The 28-year-old was reported to be playing through minor groin/hip soreness of late, which seems likely to be the cause of Tuesday's injury. He had been batting .282 with three doubles, a triple, five walks, and four runs scored in 11 games.

Moncada was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday, and the White Sox called up outfielder Oscar Colas from Charlotte to take his spot on the roster.

Colas was batting .321 with two doubles, one home run, four RBI, three walks, and six runs scored in eight games in AAA this season. He struggled in his rookie debut with the White Sox last year, batting only .216 with nine doubles, five home runs, and 19 RBI in 75 games before he was sent back down to Charlotte.

Even with Moncada in the lineup, the White Sox have been having a dismal start to the season on offense, with only 23 runs through 11 games. They have been shut out four times already, and have scored three or more runs only four times.

Moncada has been hampered by injuries for most of his career with the White Sox. He played only 92 games in 2023 due to back injuries, and appeared in only 104 games in 2022 with foot, oblique, hamstring, and quad issues.

It's just the latest bad injury news for the White Sox, who are already playing without All-Star center fielder Luis Robert, who suffered hip flexor injury on Friday against the Royals, and designated hitter Eloy Jimenez, who went down with an adductor strain on March 31 against the Tigers.

The team has yet to give a timetable for either Robert or Jimenez to return. Like Moncada, both have suffered multiple injuries in their time with the White Sox.

Moncada is in the last year of a 5-year, $70 million contract, and his $24 million salary is the highest on the team. If he is unable to return sooner than 6 months, the injury could spell the end of his career in Chicago, which is in the midst of another rebuild.