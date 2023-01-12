Watch CBS News
Sports

White Sox adding two "view bars" in upper deck at Guaranteed Rate Field

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

White Sox unveil new walk up bars for fans
White Sox unveil new walk up bars for fans 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- White Sox fans will soon have a new place to belly up to the bar at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Construction for two new "view bars" on the upper deck is underway.

The White Sox teamed up with sponsor Molson Coors for the venture, and on Thursday unveiled pictures of the view bars being built in Sections 516 and 548.

The bars will feature walk-up beverage service, with seats offering views of the field.

They will be open to all fans and available for group sales.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 4:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.