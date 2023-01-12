White Sox adding two "view bars" in upper deck at Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox unveil new walk up bars for fans

White Sox unveil new walk up bars for fans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- White Sox fans will soon have a new place to belly up to the bar at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Construction for two new "view bars" on the upper deck is underway.

The White Sox teamed up with sponsor Molson Coors for the venture, and on Thursday unveiled pictures of the view bars being built in Sections 516 and 548.

The bars will feature walk-up beverage service, with seats offering views of the field.

They will be open to all fans and available for group sales.