A former White Sox manager's connection to Twitter's verification check mark history

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thursday was a big day for the social media website Twitter when blue verification checkmarks on accounts for celebrities, athletes, and even the pope have disappeared.

Twitter owner Elon Musk announced those legacy checkmarks would go away for users who didn't agree to pay $8 a month to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

But some might not remember how the blue check verification started.

Former White Sox manager Tony La Russa sued Twitter back in 2009 after an account bearing his name and likeness was sending out tweets.

La Russa claimed the account gave the false impression that the comments came from him and that they were derogatory and damaged his brand.

Twitter responded to the lawsuit by unveiling the verified seal so users could distinguish between real people and imposters.

Four years later in 2013, Twitter refined its verification process, expanding to distinguish legitimate sources of information.