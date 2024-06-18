Chicago White Sox GM says prices for Luis Robert, Garrett Crochet will be steep

CHICAGO (CBS) – As the Chicago White Sox return home for a three-game series against the Houston Astros starting Tuesday, the questions of who the team will trade and when were still top of mind.

Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet are the biggest tradable assets, but Sox General Manager Chris Getz said the price is still steep for either of them.

"Just measuring the likelihood of a move, it was kind of, I think, fair to say that it was going to be harder for a team to acquire a player like Luis Robert, or whether it be a Garrett Crochet or anyone else on the roster," Getz said. "But with that being said, we're still assessing and we certainly haven't devalued any of our players in what we feel like they're capable of doing."

In 70 at-bats, Robert, 26, has hit seven homers and 10 RBI, has a .186 batting average, and has an on-base percentage of .260 after battling an injury this season.

Crochet, a 24-year-old lefty, has recorded six wins and five losses with an ERA of 3.16.

The White Sox have the worst record in Major League Baseball at 19-54. The team just went 2-5 on its most recent road trip.

Despite the struggles, Pedro Grifol remains the team's manager. Getz, speaking before Tuesday night's series opener, didn't say if he'd be firing Grifol anytime soon, but he didn't exactly give his skipper a ringing endorsement either.

"Pedro and I are still talking regularly," Getz said. "We're trying to put our players in the best position we can to not only be successful this year but in the coming years. There's a lot of work to be done on our major league staff or with our front office to take steps forward. So I know that naturally, there's a lot of speculation on who's going to be in what role in future years, and really it's about showing up each day and figuring out how to put our players in the best position possible."