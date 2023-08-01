Watch CBS News
White Sox trade Jake Burger to Marlins for pitching prospect Jake Eder

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The White Sox have agreed to a deal to send infielder Jake Burger to the Marlins for left-handed minor league pitcher Jake Eder.

The trade was first reported by Craig Mish of the Miami Herald.

Burger, 27, has been having a breakout season for the White Sox, with 25 home runs in 294 at-bats, while slashing .214/.279/.527, playing mostly third base and designated hitter, with some recent time at second base after Yoan Moncada's return from the injured list.

Eder is the No. 4 prospect in the Marlins' system, with 48 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings, and a 5.03 ERA across the single-A and double-A levels after returning from Tommy John surgery. In his first season in the minors before his injury, he had 99 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings, with a 1.77 ERA, at double-A Pensacola.

It's the latest move by the White Sox to unload major league talent for minor league prospects, amid a dismal season that has seen them sink to a 43-64 record. Last week, they offloaded five pitchers in three separate trades, shipping off Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez, and Kendall Graveman for a total of five prospects and a major league outfielder.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 4:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

