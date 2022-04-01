White Sox trade reliever Craig Kimbrel to Dodgers for outfielder AJ Pollock

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With a week to go until Opening Day for the White Sox, they reportedly managed to kill two birds with one stone in a deal shipping struggling reliever Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers while upgrading their outfield.

The White Sox are sending Kimbrel to the Dodgers in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock.

Welcome to the White Sox, AJ Pollock! #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/L0gJVXCg5D — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 1, 2022

Trading Kimbrel had been a priority for the White Sox during the offseason, after the longtime closer struggled in a setup role following his acquisition from the crosstown Cubs ahead of the 2021 trading deadline.

Kimbrel had a 5.09 ERA for the White Sox, and only one save in four chances, after starting the season as one of the best closers in MLB, converting 23 of 25 saves for the Cubs, with a 0.49 ERA, making his eighth All-Star team.

He now figures to return to a closer role in Los Angeles, following the departure of Kenley Jansen.

Meantime, Pollock gives the White Sox another reliable bat in the outfield. Pollock, 34, slashed .297/.355/.536 for the Dodgers in 2021, with an impressive .892 OPS, as well as 21 home runs and 69 RBI.

Pollock has played only six games in his career in right field, spending the majority of his time in center field and left field, but still should be a defensive upgrade in right field from Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets, who are converted first basemen. Pollock won a Gold Glove in 2015 as a center fielder.

Meantime, the White Sox also avoided arbitration with starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, agreeing to a one-year, $7.45 million contract. Giolito has one year left of arbitration eligibility before becoming a free agent in 2024.