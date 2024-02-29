Watch CBS News
White Sox come back to top Mariners in split-squad spring training game

By Marshall Harris

AP

PEORIA, Ariz. (CBS) -- Jared Shuster had the start on the pitcher's mound Thursday as the White Sox took on the Seattle Mariners in a split-squad game in the Cactus League.

He struck out three and gave up three runs earned in two innings.

The Mariners were up 3-2 in the third inning, when Eloy Jimenez's RBI single drove home Yoan Moncada to tie the game.

By the seventh, the Mariners were back up 5-4, when Danny Mendick ripped a liner to the left-field corner to drive home two runners.

The White sox came from behind to win 6-5.

The Sox also beat the Kansas City Royals in a split-squad game Thursday, by a score of 6-1.

Marshall Harris
Marshall Harris is the sports director at CBS2 Chicago.

First published on February 29, 2024 / 9:18 PM CST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

