Dylan Cease looks sharp as Sox take on Reds in Cactus League play

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- AL Cy Young runner-up Dylan Cease made his Cactus League debut for the White Sox Friday.

Cease looked sharp against the Cincinnati Reds. He Cease struck out two and allowed just one hit in two scoreless innings.

Meanwhile in the second, Andrew Vaughn hit his first home run of the spring. It was a three-run blast to left.

Yasmani Grandal added a homer as well.

The Sox won 6-4.