White Sox take both split-squad games against Cubs in Cactus League opener

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- On Opening Day in the Cactus League Tuesday, the White Sox and Cubs played split-squad baseball against each other.

Andrew Vaughn wasted no time for the Sox. First at bat with the wind blowing out, the Sox scored the first home run of the spring.

That homer was not the last for the Sox. In the second inning, Yoelqui Céspedes homered with a man on.

The Sox won both split-squad games against the Cubs, 5-2 and 4-3.