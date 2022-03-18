Watch CBS News

White Sox take both split-squad games against Cubs in Cactus League opener

/ CBS Chicago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- On Opening Day in the Cactus League Tuesday, the White Sox and Cubs played split-squad baseball against each other.

Andrew Vaughn wasted no time for the Sox. First at bat with the wind blowing out, the Sox scored the first home run of the spring.

That homer was not the last for the Sox. In the second inning, Yoelqui Céspedes homered with a man on.

The Sox won both split-squad games against the Cubs, 5-2 and 4-3. 

First published on March 17, 2022 / 10:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.