White Sox catcher Max Stassi returns to club after caring for son born premature

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) – Last offseason, one of the goals for the Chicago White Sox was to improve defensively.

The Sox brought in free agent catchers Martin Maldonado and Max Stassi to that end.

The 32-year-old Stassi missed all of last season taking care of his son Jackson, who was born premature and weight only 1.5 pounds.

Going into this season, Jackson is healthy and Stassi is ready to help the White Sox turn things around.

"Take it one day at a time," Stassi said. "I think that's the big thing. You can't get too high. Can't get too low in this game and it's said quite a bit I think the teams that stick close amongst each other in the clubhouse, even inside of the clubhouse and outside the clubhouse, hold each other accountable. Have tough conversations if needed. Those are the teams that I feel like go deep into the postseason."

The White Sox and Cubs kick off Cactus League play on Friday.