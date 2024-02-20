Andrew Benintendi hopes for bounce back season with Chicago White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- Chicago White Sox fans looking for a reason for optimism could point to improved play from Andrew Benintendi.

Last year's big offseason addition saw his offensive output dip from his career average in his first season with the White Sox.

Benintendi, who signed the largest contract in total money in White Sox history, said he dealt with some nagging injuries last season.

The good news, at least from his perspective, was that he's feeling much better heading into his second year on the South Side. The 29-year-old called it a really good offseason for him including getting stronger and adding some weight.

"You know for me, obviously last year wasn't the best year," Benintendi said. "[I] dealt with some things throughout the year that may have hindered some things, but I'm feeling good now. Looking forward to getting back out there and winning baseball games."

About the mix of new players, he added, "I think chemistry goes a long way with it. I think we have a lot of new guys in here that bring in that mentality and that experience too, so I think that will help a lot."