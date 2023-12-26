White Sox sign catcher Martin Maldonado for one-year deal

CHICAGO (CBS Sports) -- The White Sox are adding some championship experience behind the plate – agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran catcher Martin Maldonado.

The 37-year-old spent the last six of his 13 big-league seasons with the Houston Astros, where he was the perennial contenders' primary catcher.

Maldonado helped the Astros win back-to-back pennants and the 2022 World Series.

In 407 plate appearances last season, he hit .191/.258/.348 (66 OPS+) with 15 homers and 36 RBI. He led the AL with 12 sac bunts and does have good home-run power, but his value lies behind the plate.

He has long been known as a great defender with a strong arm who calls a great game, though the framing numbers took a bad turn last season. Still, Astros pitchers had a 3.91 ERA last season with Maldonado behind the plate compared with 4.06 with backup Yainer Diaz.

Maldonado has also played with the Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Cubs, and Kansas City Royals.

With the Sox, Maldonado will handle a young staff, and share catching duties with max Stassi.