White Sox hope to get some relief in the bullpen

CHICAGO (CBS) – The White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians for the first time all season starting Tuesday night. It's the first of 13-straight games against division opponents.

Matt Zahn was at Guaranteed Rate Field where the Sox will be getting some relief in the bullpen.

Garrett Crochet hasn't pitched for the White Sox since the 2021 season, but 13 months after having Tommy John surgery, the 2020 first-round pick is back hoping to bolster the bullpen.

"It's business as usual really," Crochet said. "I'm not really trying to over-hype the moment. I'm just trying to go about my business the way I always have. I'm just riding positive vibes, trying to be a good teammate. That's what I look forward to most, like I said, helping out in whatever role is asked of me."

Manager Pedro Grifol added, "Anytime you get a chance to lengthen out your pen, it's a great boost. Our starting pitching, one thing they've done really well is they've given us some innings and some pitches."

Grifol said Liam Hendriks will likely have another minor league appearance on Thursday and the team is still playing it outing by outing for when he could be back with the team.

But when both players rejoin the club, Grifol said that could "shorten games up" for the Sox.

As Grifol put it, there's no blueprint for the situation.