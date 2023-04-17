Watch CBS News
Monday night's White Sox-Phillies game postponed; will be made up in Tuesday doubleheader

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

The White Sox have postponed Monday night's game against the Phillies, due to cold and windy weather in the forecast.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s around the time the game would have started at 6:10 p.m., with wind chills making it feel like the teens or low 20s.

The White Sox and Phillies will make up Monday night's game as part of a straight doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 3:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field. Tuesday's conditions should be sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s.

The second game will begin 30 to 45 minutes after the first game, but no earlier than 6:10 p.m. if the first game is over quickly.

Parking lots and gates will open Tuesday at 2:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets for Monday night's game can attend both games of the doubleheader. Season ticket holders will get a credit to their account for tickets and parking passes for Monday night's game.

For all other purchases, refunds can be obtained through your ticket provider.

