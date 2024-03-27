White Sox play in MLB Opening Day 2024. Here's what to know for the game.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Coming off a dismal 101-loss season, the Chicago White Sox are set to kick off another rebuilding year on Opening Day, hosting the American League Central Division rival Detroit Tigers on Thursday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Hard-throwing lefty Garrett Crochet will get his first career start for the White Sox, after the team traded ace Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres for three of their top-10 prospects.

The game will also feature the White Sox debut for catcher Martin Maldonado, second baseman Nicky Lopez, and shortstop Paul DeJong.

How to watch the White Sox opener

The game starts at 3:10 p.m. Thursday, and will be called by new play-by-play announcer John Schriffen, alongside longtime analyst Steve Stone on NBC Sports Chicago. You can also stream the game on the NBC Sports app.

If you do not have cable, NBC Sports Chicago is available on FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu, and DirectTV stream.

You can also listen on the radio on ESPN Chicago (1000-AM), where Len Kasper and Darrin Jackson will call the game.

How have the White Sox fared on Opening Day?

Since 1901, the White Sox are 66-56 on Opening Day, including a 16-8 record since 2000. Their longest Opening Day win streak was seven wins in a row between 2008 and 2014. Their longest Opening Day losing streak was five losses in a row from 1993 to 1997.

The White Sox have faced the Tigers 26 times on Opening Day, with a .500 record in those games.

Third baseman Yoan Moncada has the most Opening Day starts of any current White Sox player with five.

Former first baseman Paul Konerko, Hall of Fame shortstop Luke Appling, and Hall of Fame catcher Ray Schalk share the White Sox record for most Opening Day starts with 15.

Fan favorite Mark Buehrle holds the team record for Opening Day starts by a pitcher with nine.