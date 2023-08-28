White Sox beat writer talks next steps after firing of Williams, Hahn

CHICAGO (CBS) – The White Sox start a three-game series in Baltimore on Monday after a whirlwind week that included owner Jerry Reinsdorf firing Executive Vice President Kenny Williams and General Manager Rick Hahn.

CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris asked MLB.com White Sox beat writer Scott Merkin about what could be next for the franchise.

Merkin: "You know, we haven't talked to Jerry, and Jerry will probably talk at the end of the year when they hire someone. So I can't speak to his exact criteria at this point. I think there'll be a single decision-maker. I don't think that necessarily means there won't be another person under him as like a general manager, or something like that, but I think there will be one person who is making the baseball decisions.

The person will be taking input from the entire front office department, just as they always do, but one person will be making the final decision. [Former White Sox second basemen] Chris Getz was mentioned by USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Bob is, you know, an excellent reporter, has very good sources. Chris, I remember when they hired him from the Royals, it was a celebrated hire. He's another really good baseball guy.

The farm system is, until they made these trades, had not been in a great position. That was another problem of the rebuild. There's not only not winning at the major league level but not having a lot of prospects at the minor league level. It doesn't necessarily mean that because that wasn't working that he wouldn't do a great job in, whatever they're going to call it, president of baseball operations, general manager, but let's wait and see.

There could be other candidates that pop up. I think they're going to thoroughly go through this and we'll see what happens when the time comes. I think Chris can do the job. I also understand 100% being a fan of – I've talked many times of Michigan sports – that they associate him with the last regime that at the end did not work. So I think that's the typical 'guilty by association' and that kind of thing where they think, 'Well, it didn't work. Why are we promoting this guy who's been working in this the last six, seven years?'"