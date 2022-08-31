Watch CBS News
White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely with health issue

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely, while undergoing further testing for an unspecified medical issue.

After already missing Tuesday night's game against the Royals, La Russa, 77, will undergo additional testing in Arizona with his personal doctors, the team confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo filled in as manager Tuesday night, and will continue managing the team while La Russa is out.

CBS Chicago Team
First published on August 31, 2022 / 3:12 PM

