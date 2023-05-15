White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. enjoying big hitting during May

CHICAGO (CBS) – After the Cubs dropped two of three to the Minnesota Twins over the weekend, they continue their nine-game road trip with a three-game set in Houston.

It's the same Astros team that just took two of three from the White Sox on the South Side. The Sox got the day off on Monday before a series with the Cleveland Guardians beings on Tuesday.

You can't blame Luis Robert Jr. if he wanted to suit up on the off day.

No hitter in baseball has been better than Robert in the month of May.

He homered in three straight games and his six in May are tied for the MLB lead. Robert leads the majors with a .422 batting average, along with pacing the big league in runs, slugging percentage and OPS.

His manager, Pedro Grifol, is not surprised Robert has found his groove.

"I really attribute this hot streak to the work that he's putting in to trying to control his strike zone and trying to shrink the strike zone," Grifol said. "And that's what he's doing. He's putting the work in every day. And he's comfortable taking pitches. He looks comfortable taking pitches. He's getting himself into good counts. He has very little weaknesses when it comes to what types of pitches he can hit."