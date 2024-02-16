Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech focuses on health, control in Spring Training

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) – The Chicago White Sox are looking to move on from a disappointing season last year, as so is pitcher Michael Kopech, who ended up pitching out of the bullpen.

Kopech lost it in his second season as a starter, "it" being his control. He led the league in walks on the way to a career-high 5.43 earned run average, but he sees this spring as a clean slate.

"Primary focus is getting healthy," Kopech said. "I've been banged up the past couple of years as I've been getting some things cleaned up and creating some good movement patterns for myself. I'm trying to fine tune repertoire and make sure I have the best stuff that I can have available."

Kopech said he and his teammates have a chip on their shoulders. The 27-year-old was confident he can earn a rotation spot and look more like his 2022 self.

"I don't think much is expected out of us, which I think puts a chip on all of our shoulders," he said. "I think that we know what we're capable of as individuals and as a clubhouse and I think that we can produce a lot more than people realize."

When asked about the number of open rotation spots behind Dylan Cease and a newly-signed Erick Fedde, manager Pedro Grifol said it's too early to make those decisions.