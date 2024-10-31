White Sox name Will Venable as new manager

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago White Sox officially announced the hiring of new manager Will Venable on Thursday, following a record-setting 121-loss season in 2024.

The White Sox confirmed they have signed Venable to a multi-year contract, but terms of the deal were not announced.

"This is a great opportunity with a White Sox organization that is putting a lot of good things into place and laying a solid foundation for the future," Venable said in a statement. "It's exciting to be part of that process to help get back to the type of baseball White Sox fans are used to seeing. We want players who show up to work hard every day, but also smart baseball players who understand the nuances of the game. There is a rich tradition here and a fan base that deserves winning baseball, and I am excited to do whatever I can to help."

Venable, who turned 42 on Tuesday, spent the past two seasons as the associate manager for the Texas Rangers under Bruce Bochy. In Venable's first season with the Rangers, they won the World Series in 2023. His duties with the Rangers included assisting Bochy, daily scheduling, and outfield instruction.

Before his stint in Texas, he was a special assistant and coach for the Cubs from 2017 to 2020.

He will replace interim manager Grady Sizemore, who took over for Pedro Grifol when he was fired in August. The White Sox were 89-190 in less than two seasons under Grifol, and 13-32 under Sizemore.

Venable made the cut from 60 candidates. He was asked if he had any doubts during the interview process, given the White Sox's dismal record the past two years, when they had back-to-back 100-plus-loss seasons.

"No, not at all. I mean, I look at all of these jobs and all of these opportunities as a challenge," he said. "I don't think that there's one managerial job that is easy. All these jobs come with their unique challenges, and I'm excited about the challenges that are presented here with this group."

"Number one, we just have to set really clear expectations for how we want to go about our business on a daily basis, and be able to follow up, and develop leadership that can hold people accountable to that. But it's also about creating a winning mentality," he added.

This will be Venable's first time as a manager, but he has been a top candidate in recent years. He has withdrawn his name from consideration for several recent managerial openings.

"He is so well thought of across baseball. Will has built a well-earned and well-deserved reputation as a successful player, front office executive, coach and associate manager," White Sox general manager Chris Getz said in a statement. "A great communicator, Will is going to build strong relationships, set expectations, build a clubhouse where we hold one another accountable, and ultimately, create a winning mindset among our players and a winning environment in our clubhouse."

Venable, a former outfielder, played for nine seasons in the majors, batting .249/.315/.404, with 118 doubles, 39 triples, 81 home runs, 307 RBI, 378 runs scored and 135 stolen bases in 967 games.

After retiring as a player, Venable spent three seasons as a coach and front office executive with the Cubs, joining them as a special assistant to baseball operations in September 2017, before becoming their first base coach in 2018 and 2019 and the bench coach in 2020. The Cubs made the playoffs in 2018 and 2020 while Venable was on the staff.

Venable then spent two seasons as the bench coach for the Boston Red Sox under manager Alex Cora, helping take them to the ALCS in 2021.