White Sox game in New York postponed due to poor air quality

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Major League Baseball announced the postponement of two games on the east coast, including the White Sox matchup against the Yankees in New York, due to hazardous air quality conditions.

The Sox and Yankees were originally scheduled to play at 8:05 p.m. central time.

The league said in a statement the decision was made in consultation with medical and weather experts.

The White Sox and Yankees will play a traditional doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. on Thursday.