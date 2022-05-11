White Sox game against Cleveland Guardians postponed after positive COVID cases
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wednesday's White Sox game against the Cleveland Guardians has been postponed after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization.
The game has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing.
No word yet on when the game will be rescheduled. Major League Baseball will provide a schedule update when it becomes available.
