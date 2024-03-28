See the full White Sox schedule for the 2024 MLB season

CHICAGO (CBS) — The rebuilding Chicago White Sox begin their 2024 season on Opening Day at home on Thursday against the division-rival Detroit Tigers.

The MLB has released the full schedule for the team in the regular season, along with some of the big promotions they have for fans at Guaranteed Rate Field in 2024.

The White Sox actually bookend their season with three-game series against the Tigers, starting with the opening set at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, and ending the season in Detroit from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29.

You can see their full regular season schedule below:

White Sox Special Promotion Days

Nearly every home game for the White Sox features a fan promotion or giveway, including post-game fireworks nights, $5 Tuesdays, and the always popular Dog Day.

Every Tuesday home game, fans can enjoy $5 concession prices for Miller or Modelo draft beers, Vienna hot dogs or Polish sausages, Beggars pizza, nachos, Coca-Cola products, or Garrett Popcorn's Stadium Buttery variety.

Dog Day will be on April 29, when the White Sox host the Minnesota Twins. Fans can bring their dog to the game by filling out a registration and ticket application, and emailing it or mailing it along with a check to the Chicago White Sox Ticket Office at 333 W. 35th St., Chicago, Illinois, 60616.

The limit is one dog per household, and only the first 300 dogs to apply will be eligible for the Dog Day parade on the field.

For additional details, call 312-674-5243 or 312-674-5246 or email dogday@chisox.com.

At every Sunday home game, the White Sox also host Family Sundays, with family-friendly activities throughout the ballpark, where kids 13 and younger can run the bases after the game.

Giveaway Days

Clear Tote Bag – White Sox Opening Day, Thursday, March 28 vs. Detroit (all fans)

– White Sox Opening Day, Thursday, March 28 vs. Detroit (all fans) White Sox Hoodie – Saturday, March 30 vs. Detroit (first 15,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

– Saturday, March 30 vs. Detroit (first 15,000 fans who enter the ballpark) White Sox Retro Crewneck – Saturday, April 13 vs. Cincinnati (first 15,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark)

– Saturday, April 13 vs. Cincinnati (first 15,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark) White Sox Hockey Jersey – Saturday, April 27 vs. Tampa Bay (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

– Saturday, April 27 vs. Tampa Bay (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark) White Sox Quarter Zip – Saturday, May 11 vs. Cleveland (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

– Saturday, May 11 vs. Cleveland (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark) Luis Robert Jr. Bobblehead – Saturday, May 25 vs. Baltimore (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

– Saturday, May 25 vs. Baltimore (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark) White Sox Hawaiian Shirt – Saturday, June 8 vs. Boston (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

– Saturday, June 8 vs. Boston (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark) White Sox Aztec-Inspired Mexican Heritage Jersey – Wednesday, June 26 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (first 10,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark)

– Wednesday, June 26 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (first 10,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark) Southside Basketball Jersey – Saturday, June 29 vs. Colorado (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

– Saturday, June 29 vs. Colorado (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark) Throwback Jersey Vest – Saturday, July 13 vs. Pittsburgh (first 15,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark).

– Saturday, July 13 vs. Pittsburgh (first 15,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark). Short Sleeve Hoodie – Saturday, July 27 vs. Seattle (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

– Saturday, July 27 vs. Seattle (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark) Topps Baseball Card – Sunday, July 28 vs. Seattle (all fans)

– Sunday, July 28 vs. Seattle (all fans) Chicago American Giants Jersey – Wednesday, August 14 vs. New York Yankees (first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

– Wednesday, August 14 vs. New York Yankees (first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark) White Sox Football Jersey – Saturday, August 24 vs. Detroit (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

– Saturday, August 24 vs. Detroit (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark) Frank Thomas Back to Back MVP Bobblehead – Saturday, August 31 vs. New York Mets (first 15,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark)

– Saturday, August 31 vs. New York Mets (first 15,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark) La Pentera Alebrije Bobblehead – Friday, September 13 vs. Oakland (first 15,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark)

– Friday, September 13 vs. Oakland (first 15,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark) White Sox Rugby Shirt – Saturday, September 14 vs. Oakland (first 15,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark)

Theme Nights at Guaranteed Rate Field

Teacher Appreciation Night on Friday, April 12 vs. Cincinnati

on Friday, April 12 vs. Cincinnati University of Chicago Day on Saturday, April 13 vs. Cincinnati

on Saturday, April 13 vs. Cincinnati UIC Night on Saturday, April 27 vs. Tampa Bay

on Saturday, April 27 vs. Tampa Bay Dog Day on Monday, April 29 vs. Minnesota

on Monday, April 29 vs. Minnesota DePaul Night on Tuesday, April 30 vs. Minnesota

on Tuesday, April 30 vs. Minnesota Weather Day on Wednesday, May 1 vs. Minnesota

on Wednesday, May 1 vs. Minnesota WWE Night on Thursday, May 9 vs. Cleveland

on Thursday, May 9 vs. Cleveland Harry Potter Night and Postgame Fireworks on May 10 vs. Cleveland

and on May 10 vs. Cleveland Teacher Appreciation Night on Saturday, May 11 vs. Cleveland

on Saturday, May 11 vs. Cleveland Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Night on Tuesday, May 14 vs. Washington

on Tuesday, May 14 vs. Washington Reggaeton Night and Postgame Fireworks on Friday, May 24 vs. Baltimore to kick off Sueños Festival weekend.

and on Friday, May 24 vs. Baltimore to kick off Sueños Festival weekend. Greek Heritage Night on Thursday, June 6 vs. Boston

on Thursday, June 6 vs. Boston Postgame Fireworks on Friday, June 7 vs. Boston

on Friday, June 7 vs. Boston Southpaw's Birthday on Sunday, June 9 vs. Boston

on Sunday, June 9 vs. Boston Pride at the Park on Tuesday, June 18 vs. Houston

on Tuesday, June 18 vs. Houston Teacher Appreciation Night on Thursday, June 20 vs. Houston

on Thursday, June 20 vs. Houston Polish Heritage Night on Tuesday, June 25 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

on Tuesday, June 25 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Mexican Heritage Night on Wednesday, June 26 vs Los Angeles Dodgers

on Wednesday, June 26 vs Los Angeles Dodgers NASCAR Day on Sunday, June 30, vs. Colorado, a week ahead of the second NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend in Chicago.

on Sunday, June 30, vs. Colorado, a week ahead of the second NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend in Chicago. Italian Heritage Night and Teacher Appreciation Night on Tuesday, July 9 vs. Minnesota

and on Tuesday, July 9 vs. Minnesota Margaritaville Night and Postgame Fireworks on Friday, July 12 vs. Pittsburgh

and on Friday, July 12 vs. Pittsburgh Yoga at the Park on Sunday, July 14 vs. Pittsburgh

on Sunday, July 14 vs. Pittsburgh '90s Night and Postgame Fireworks on Friday, July 26 vs. Seattle

and on Friday, July 26 vs. Seattle Christmas in July on Sunday, July 28 vs. Seattle

on Sunday, July 28 vs. Seattle Postgame Fireworks on Friday, August 9 vs. Chicago Cubs

on Friday, August 9 vs. Chicago Cubs African American Heritage Night and Teacher Appreciation Night on Wednesday, August 14 vs. New York Yankees

and on Wednesday, August 14 vs. New York Yankees Elvis Night and Postgame Fireworks on Friday, August 23 vs. Detroit

and on Friday, August 23 vs. Detroit Police & Fire Night on Wednesday, August 28 vs. Texas

on Wednesday, August 28 vs. Texas Star Wars Night and Postgame Fireworks on Friday, August 30 vs. New York Mets

and on Friday, August 30 vs. New York Mets Loyola Night on Tuesday, September 10 vs. Cleveland

on Tuesday, September 10 vs. Cleveland Hispanic Heritage Night and Postgame Fireworks on Friday, September 13 vs. Oakland

and on Friday, September 13 vs. Oakland Halfway to St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, September 14 vs. Oakland

on Saturday, September 14 vs. Oakland Teacher Appreciation Night on Sunday, September 15 vs. Oakland