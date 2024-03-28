See the full White Sox schedule for the 2024 MLB season
CHICAGO (CBS) — The rebuilding Chicago White Sox begin their 2024 season on Opening Day at home on Thursday against the division-rival Detroit Tigers.
The MLB has released the full schedule for the team in the regular season, along with some of the big promotions they have for fans at Guaranteed Rate Field in 2024.
The White Sox actually bookend their season with three-game series against the Tigers, starting with the opening set at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, and ending the season in Detroit from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29.
You can see their full regular season schedule below:
White Sox Schedule by Todd Feurer on Scribd
White Sox Special Promotion Days
Nearly every home game for the White Sox features a fan promotion or giveway, including post-game fireworks nights, $5 Tuesdays, and the always popular Dog Day.
Every Tuesday home game, fans can enjoy $5 concession prices for Miller or Modelo draft beers, Vienna hot dogs or Polish sausages, Beggars pizza, nachos, Coca-Cola products, or Garrett Popcorn's Stadium Buttery variety.
Dog Day will be on April 29, when the White Sox host the Minnesota Twins. Fans can bring their dog to the game by filling out a registration and ticket application, and emailing it or mailing it along with a check to the Chicago White Sox Ticket Office at 333 W. 35th St., Chicago, Illinois, 60616.
The limit is one dog per household, and only the first 300 dogs to apply will be eligible for the Dog Day parade on the field.
For additional details, call 312-674-5243 or 312-674-5246 or email dogday@chisox.com.
At every Sunday home game, the White Sox also host Family Sundays, with family-friendly activities throughout the ballpark, where kids 13 and younger can run the bases after the game.
Giveaway Days
- Clear Tote Bag – White Sox Opening Day, Thursday, March 28 vs. Detroit (all fans)
- White Sox Hoodie – Saturday, March 30 vs. Detroit (first 15,000 fans who enter the ballpark)
- White Sox Retro Crewneck – Saturday, April 13 vs. Cincinnati (first 15,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark)
- White Sox Hockey Jersey – Saturday, April 27 vs. Tampa Bay (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)
- White Sox Quarter Zip – Saturday, May 11 vs. Cleveland (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)
- Luis Robert Jr. Bobblehead – Saturday, May 25 vs. Baltimore (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)
- White Sox Hawaiian Shirt – Saturday, June 8 vs. Boston (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)
- White Sox Aztec-Inspired Mexican Heritage Jersey – Wednesday, June 26 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (first 10,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark)
- Southside Basketball Jersey – Saturday, June 29 vs. Colorado (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)
- Throwback Jersey Vest – Saturday, July 13 vs. Pittsburgh (first 15,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark).
- Short Sleeve Hoodie – Saturday, July 27 vs. Seattle (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)
- Topps Baseball Card – Sunday, July 28 vs. Seattle (all fans)
- Chicago American Giants Jersey – Wednesday, August 14 vs. New York Yankees (first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark)
- White Sox Football Jersey – Saturday, August 24 vs. Detroit (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)
- Frank Thomas Back to Back MVP Bobblehead – Saturday, August 31 vs. New York Mets (first 15,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark)
- La Pentera Alebrije Bobblehead – Friday, September 13 vs. Oakland (first 15,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark)
- White Sox Rugby Shirt – Saturday, September 14 vs. Oakland (first 15,000 fans, ages 21-plus, who enter the ballpark)
Theme Nights at Guaranteed Rate Field
- Teacher Appreciation Night on Friday, April 12 vs. Cincinnati
- University of Chicago Day on Saturday, April 13 vs. Cincinnati
- UIC Night on Saturday, April 27 vs. Tampa Bay
- Dog Day on Monday, April 29 vs. Minnesota
- DePaul Night on Tuesday, April 30 vs. Minnesota
- Weather Day on Wednesday, May 1 vs. Minnesota
- WWE Night on Thursday, May 9 vs. Cleveland
- Harry Potter Night and Postgame Fireworks on May 10 vs. Cleveland
- Teacher Appreciation Night on Saturday, May 11 vs. Cleveland
- Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Night on Tuesday, May 14 vs. Washington
- Reggaeton Night and Postgame Fireworks on Friday, May 24 vs. Baltimore to kick off Sueños Festival weekend.
- Greek Heritage Night on Thursday, June 6 vs. Boston
- Postgame Fireworks on Friday, June 7 vs. Boston
- Southpaw's Birthday on Sunday, June 9 vs. Boston
- Pride at the Park on Tuesday, June 18 vs. Houston
- Teacher Appreciation Night on Thursday, June 20 vs. Houston
- Polish Heritage Night on Tuesday, June 25 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Mexican Heritage Night on Wednesday, June 26 vs Los Angeles Dodgers
- NASCAR Day on Sunday, June 30, vs. Colorado, a week ahead of the second NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend in Chicago.
- Italian Heritage Night and Teacher Appreciation Night on Tuesday, July 9 vs. Minnesota
- Margaritaville Night and Postgame Fireworks on Friday, July 12 vs. Pittsburgh
- Yoga at the Park on Sunday, July 14 vs. Pittsburgh
- '90s Night and Postgame Fireworks on Friday, July 26 vs. Seattle
- Christmas in July on Sunday, July 28 vs. Seattle
- Postgame Fireworks on Friday, August 9 vs. Chicago Cubs
- African American Heritage Night and Teacher Appreciation Night on Wednesday, August 14 vs. New York Yankees
- Elvis Night and Postgame Fireworks on Friday, August 23 vs. Detroit
- Police & Fire Night on Wednesday, August 28 vs. Texas
- Star Wars Night and Postgame Fireworks on Friday, August 30 vs. New York Mets
- Loyola Night on Tuesday, September 10 vs. Cleveland
- Hispanic Heritage Night and Postgame Fireworks on Friday, September 13 vs. Oakland
- Halfway to St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, September 14 vs. Oakland
- Teacher Appreciation Night on Sunday, September 15 vs. Oakland