White Sox' Eloy Jimenez wants to be an outfielder more than a full-time designated hitter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The White Sox are looking for Eloy Jimenez to be a big part of their offensive bounce-back this season.

Apparently, the question is what position he will play.

With outfielder Andrew Benintendi's signing, one might conclude that Jimenez's primary position would be designated hitter. But Jimenez does not sound on board with such a plan.

"I've been working really hard to play in the outfield more than DH," Jimenez said, "so I don't really think they are going to accept it, because if I'm working hard – because I want to get better, and I want to play in the outfield."

White Sox pitchers and catchers are set to hold their first workout of Spring Training at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The full team has its first workout on Monday, Feb. 20.