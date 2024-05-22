Chicago White Sox place Eloy Jimenez on 10-day IL with hamstring injury

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago White Sox placed designated hitter Eloy Jimenez on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.

It's not the first time Jimenez has missed time with an injury. He missed two weeks near the beginning of this season with an adductor injury.

Jimenez pulled up limping as he rounded third on a run-scoring play in the fifth inning Tuesday night in Toronto.

The 27-year-old was hitting .231 with five doubles, five homers and 12 RBI over 26 games this season. He's been plagued by soft tissue injuries. Through his first five big league seasons, he's only played 120 games twice in a single season.

The White Sox also called up outfield prospect Zach DeLoach, 25, from Triple A Charlotte. He will make his big league debut in Wednesday night's series finale against the Blue Jays.