White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease to volunteer as art teacher at Misericordia

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The White Sox are in desperate need of a good news story. For that, they turn to pitcher Dylan Cease, who will share his love for art on Wednesday with some lucky students.

Cease will serve as a volunteer instructor at Misericordia, a local nonprofit serving adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The White Sox ace said he picked up painting late last year after visiting an art museum in Kansas City. He had walked in feeling like he needed a breather, and walked out feeling so inspired that he got his own art supplies and started painting.

"I kept doing artwork that I was impressed that I could do, because I have no artistic ability whatsoever. But just somehow, through effort and just perseverance, I kept making these paintings that I was really proud of. So it was like just kind of a fun, therapeutic, creative outlet that I really, really enjoy," Cease told CBS 2's Ryan Baker during spring training.

Cease said he's given away some of his paintings, and he is considering more charity work with his art.