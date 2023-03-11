White Sox break Cubs' Cactus League winning streak

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- Fans at Spring Training were treated to a preseason Crosstown Classic Friday – though those with South Side allegiances walked away happier.

Drew Smyly went four innings striking out two for the Cubs. But for the White Sox, Lucas Giolito allowed just one run and struck out six in three innings.

In the eighth, the Sox were up 2-1. Seby Savala hit a solo homer to make it 3-1.

The Sox held on for a 4-3 win, snapping the Cubs' Spring Training win streak.