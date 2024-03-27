Watch CBS News
Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet preps for first-career start on Opening Day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago White Sox worked out at Guaranteed Rate Field ahead of Thursday's Opening Day, when pitcher Garrett Crochet will make his first career start.

The left-hander has made 72 appearances as a reliever.

While he didn't put a number on how many innings he will throw against the Detroit Tigers, he was confident in his ability to be a starter in what is an entirely new starting rotation.

"I mean, turnover aside, I feel like we've brought in a great group of arms," Crochet said. "There's some youth to it, but there's also a lot of experience and guys that have had success pretty recently. So I think that regardless of the youth or the newness to the team, I think the guys are just looking to have success this season."

Down in Texas, Justin Steele will be the Opening Day starter for the Cubs against the Rangers. The All-Star pitcher looking to build off a breakout season from a year ago.

