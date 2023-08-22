White Sox reportedly considering move from South Side; it's not the first time

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For months, the Bears have been taking steps to leave Chicago and build a new stadium in the suburbs, but they might not be the only team in town looking for a new home.

Crain's Chicago Business reports White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf could be trying to move or sell the team.

The timeline isn't exactly clear on when or if either a sale or a move out of Guaranteed Rate Field would happen, but the team's lease on the stadium is up in six years.

It's not the first time the White Sox have floated the possibility of leaving Chicago, as they threatened to leave the city in the late 1980s.

Former Gov. James Thompson was credited with keeping the White Sox in Chicago. There's even a statue in front of the stadium honoring his efforts in 1988 to prevent the team from relocating to Florida.

It appeared as if the team was headed to St. Petersburg, and the Florida state legislature even approved $30 million in state funding to lure the White Sox.

Florida White Sox shirts were even sold, until Thompson came in at the 11th hour, and wrangled enough votes in the Illinois General Assembly to publicly fund a new stadium on the South Side.

Tim Nickens was a reporter and editor for the St Petersburg Times for more than 30 years, and he covered the potential move for the newspaper in 1988.

"We got the tip that Jerry Reisndorf was coming to town to make the push in private to key Florida legislators about getting this money," Nickens said. "There was a lot of excitement back in 1988, because you have to remember that Florida did not have a Major League Baseball team at all."

But for the businesses that depend on White Sox baseball, and the fans who come out to games, the possibility of the team finding a new home is not sitting well.

"I hate to even think about it, because I don't know then if the slow winters would sustain this business and this place," said Carrie Stegmiller, a waitress at Turtle's Bar & Grill, just a few blocks away from Guaranteed Rate Field.

A spokesman for the White Sox said, at this point, there haven't been any conversations about the lease, but with six years left on it, it's a natural time to begin those talks with the city, the state, and the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, which owns Guaranteed Rate Field.

Gov. JB Pritzker's office has not had any discussions with the White Sox on a potential move from Guaranteed Rate Field.

"The White Sox are a Chicago institution, and the Governor always hopes Chicago teams will stay in Chicago. Governor Pritzker doesn't support taxpayer subsidies for private teams, but with a lease that has six years remaining on Guaranteed Rate Field, this will likely be an ongoing conversation for several years among the team owners and local stakeholders. The Governor will ensure taxpayers are prioritized in those conversations when those conversations begin," a Pritzker spokesperson said in an email.