GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- With Cactus League action now under way, Pedro Grifol's White Sox hosted the Seattle Mariners Monday.

The White Sox were down 1-0 until the third. After an Elvis Andrus leadoff triple, Tim Anderson hit an RBI double.

The White Sox would score 10 unanswered runs.

They banged out 15 hits in a 10-1 win.