San Diego Padres trading for Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease

The San Diego Padres are nearing an agreement to acquire right-handed starter Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Soxaccording to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Cease, 28, finished second in the American League Cy Young Award voting in 2022. He had a relatively down year last season, posting a 4.58 ERA (97 ERA+) and a 2.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Cease is under team control through the 2025 season.

The Padres will kick off Major League Baseball's new season on March 20 with a two-game set in Seoul, South Korea against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

CBS Sports will have more on this story soon.

First published on March 13, 2024 / 6:25 PM CDT

