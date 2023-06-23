Watch CBS News
White Sox help put together 100,000 donated meals to fight food insecurity

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago White Sox players joined hundreds of volunteers packing meals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Elvis Dndrus, Liam Hendriks, and Joe Kelly grabbed hairnets and joined in, helping put together some of the 100,000 meals donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

It's "Sox Serve Week" where the team gives back to the community. Friday's event was aimed at fighting food insecurity in Chicago. 

June 23, 2023

