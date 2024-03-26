White deer has to be euthanized after being hit by car in Northwest Indiana

Crown Point to help popular white deer recover after it was hit by car

Crown Point to help popular white deer recover after it was hit by car

Crown Point to help popular white deer recover after it was hit by car

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- A beloved white deer could not be saved after being hit by a car and had to be euthanized, the City of Crown Point, Indiana said Tuesday night.

The deer named Snow was hit in the downtown area on Monday, according to the city.

The Northwest Indiana Times reported the female deer has been spotted roaming through backyards, woods, and fields around Crown Point. While the City of Crown Point called her Snow, the Times reported she has also been called Ghost, Casper, and Pearl by neighbors.

Snow the white deer. Northwest Indiana Times

The city initially concluded the best idea was to leave Snow to recover in her natural habitat.

But Indiana conservation officers had Snow examined by a veterinarian, and found she had suffered a severe broken bone that could not be fixed with surgery. Thus, it was decided that Snow would have to be put down.

"We will miss seeing Snow around Crown Point and the joy she brought to our community," the City of Crown Point said in a news release.

The city thanked veterinarian Kate Hodson – who donated her time, medications, trailer, and a portable X-ray machine – and Jasper County, Indiana Animal Control for their efforts to help the deer.