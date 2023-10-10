Coby White makes his case to be Bulls' starting point guard

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bulls will continue their preseason schedule on Thursday when they'll host the Denver Nuggets for their first game at the United Center.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn had the latest on a team trying to figure out who will be the starting point guard and how this roster will be better than last season.

The Bulls were back at the Advocate Center, hoping the week in Nashville brought them a little closer, even if Zach LaVine isn't 100% buying that.

"We've been together three years," LaVine said. "I think we know each other pretty well. It's the same team, so at least that's my take on it. I think it was good to get away and do something different."

Guard Coby White said he felt the team "definitely got a lot closer" in Nashville, because "we was with each other more than we were by ourselves, and it gave us a chance to just hang out."

White played well in the starting point guard role in the preseason opener. Getting the job to start the regular season would clearly mean a lot to him.

"I wouldn't take it for granted," he said. "I'd be thankful for it."

White added, "There's not many times you get multiple opportunities to become a starter in this league. I started my second year and I haven't started since."

Head coach Billy Donovan wouldn't commit to White starting the team's second preseason game. Donovan did say he's really happy with him, adding that White is defiant in a good way and that he won't give up and is always looking to improve.

If and how much the Bulls improve will likely come down to production from the starting point guard and Patrick Williams who is in the final year of his deal before becoming a restricted free agent.