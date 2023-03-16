Parents file lawsuit claiming abuse of students at Whistler Elementary

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Parents of students with special needs at Whistler Elementary School are suing Chicago Public Schools.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday.

The lawsuit claims the teacher mentally and physically abused the students with special needs in her Whistler Elementary School classroom with the support and knowledge of the principal.

CBS 2 was told the students who were abused have various developmental and physical disabilities are well as learning disorders. Some of the impacted students are non-verbal, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says the teacher often hit her students with her hands, wooden rulers and other wood devices. They claim she would threaten physical harm when the children had difficulty completing an assignment or task.

The lawsuit claims the teacher threatened "the longer you cry, the longer I will hit you."

Parents who questioned the marks on their children's bodies were often told by both the principal and teacher that their children were clumsy and had fallen.

The parents are expected to talk more about this case later Wednesday morning.

CBS 2 reached out to CPS regarding the lawsuit.