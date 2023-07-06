Which towns have the most DUI arrests in Illinois?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Aurora Police Department has reclaimed the top spot for the most DUI arrests in Illinois, according to the Annual Illinois DUI Arrest Survey.

Aurora tallied 339 arrests in 2022, according to the report released by the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists.

Rockford increased DUI arrests by 48.2% compared to the previous year, securing the fourth position on the list with 283.

The report found that Decatur, Lombard, and Franklin Park contributed significantly to DUI enforcement.

In 2022, Decatur was second with 289 arrests, followed by Lombard (287), Rockford (283), Franklin Park (250), Elgin (234), Elmhurst (224), Naperville (224), Normal (217), and Bloomington (215).

The survey aims to prioritize DUI enforcement and create safer communities by raising public awareness and encouraging public pressure.