When is Hanukkah this year? Celebrating the Jewish miracle of light

(CBS) -- The Jewish celebration of Hanukkah varies each year, based on the Hebrew calendar.

For 2022, the celebration begins the evening of Dec. 18 ends at nightfall on Dec. 26.

Hanukkah in future years

2023: December 7-15

2024: December 25-January 2

2025: December 14-22

2026: December 4-12

The festival commemorates the miraculous victory of the Maccabees, Jewish freedom fighters, over Greek occupiers in 139 BCE.

After recapturing Jerusalem's Holy Temple, which had been converted into a place of idol worship, the Maccabees searched for oil to light the Temple's menorah.

They found just enough to burn for one day, but miraculously it burned for eight.

Jewish families gather each night to light the menorah in their homes, reciting a blessing and adding a candle each night. The menorah lighting begins with the center candle, called the shamash (helper candle), before lighting the other candles.

It is customary to play with tops, called dreidels, upon which four Hebrew letters, nun, gimmel, hay, and shin, are written. Each player begins the game with an equal number of game pieces such as pennies, nuts, or chocolate coins.

To start the game, each player puts in one piece.

Every time it's your turn, spin the dreidel once. Depending on the side it lands on, you give or get game pieces from the pot.

Nun: The player does nothing.

Gimel: The player gets everything in the pot.

Hay: The player gets half of the pot.

Shin: The player adds a game piece to the pot.

To commemorate the miracle, which involved oil, oily foods like donuts or latkes (potato pancakes, served with sour cream and apple sauce) are served over the holiday.

Children often receive small gifts each night, but the focus isn't really on gift-giving nor is it considered a significant holiday on the Jewish calendar.