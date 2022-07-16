Wheeling man charged for attempted murder of ISP trooper

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (CBS) -- A Wheeling man is sentenced to 57 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for attempted murder of an Illinois State Police trooper and aggravated unlawful restraint of another trooper.

On August 15, 2019, ISP officers executed an arrest/search warrant for Volodymyr Dragan, 46, at his residence in Wheeling, IL.

The warrant stemmed from an earlier incident where Dragan held an ISP trooper at gunpoint during a traffic stop., according to authorities.

During the execution of the warrant, shots were fired from inside Dragan's residence – striking one officer in the forearm.

A second officer suffered life-threatening injuries and later recovered. The trooper was a five-year veteran of the ISP and was 32 years old at the time of the shooting.

The Trooper has since returned to full duty, authorities said.

"Due to the tireless efforts of the ISP, our law enforcement partners, and the assistant state's attorneys in this case, this dangerous individual has been brought to justice," stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "The ISP appreciates the court's strong sentence as we continue our fight to make Illinois safer, not just for members of law enforcement, but for every resident of Illinois."

Dragan has been housed at the Cook County Jail since August 15, 2019.