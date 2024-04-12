Couple found dead inside northwest suburban Chicago home

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A couple was found dead inside a Wheeling home Thursday night.

According to Wheeling police, officers got a call from a person who found two people dead inside a home in the 300 block of 12th Street.

Police said the couple, identified by the Medical Examiner as Russell O'Connor, 44, and Marisa Dister, 46, were in a "strained domestic relationship."

A gun was located on the scene, but police have not released a cause of death.

