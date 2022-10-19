Wheaton police launch investigation near Lincoln Marsh, officials say

WHEATON, Ill (CBS) – Wheaton Police Department is conducting an investigation near Lincoln Marsh Wednesday, according to officials.

Officers arrived at the scene around 9:42 a.m. near Marsh west of Gary Avenue.

There is no word on what led to the investigation but officials say there is no threat to the public.

"The Wheaton Police Department is sharing this information, so the community is not alarmed to see police in the area. We will provide an update once it is available."

There is a large police presence near Lincoln Marsh west of Gary Avenue while police are conducting an investigation. There is no threat to the community. The Wheaton Police Department is sharing this information so the community is not alarmed to see police in the area. pic.twitter.com/eCUOIWRaPI — City of Wheaton (@CityOfWheaton) October 19, 2022

Wheaton Police have assisted in clearing the area near Lincoln Marsh, and police are said to be leaving the area.

Officials say there will be a limited number of DuPage Forest Preserve Police who may remain in the area to continue an investigation.

No further information was immediately available.