Watch CBS News
Entertainment

What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 films and TV shows right now

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

(CBS) -- Writer, director and producer Ryan P. Murphy has another hit for Netflix.

Viewers can't get enough Murphy's real-estate thriller, "The Watcher."  The series topped the Netflix's TV List for the second week in a row with 148.24M hours viewed in the past week.

Netflix Top Shows
Netflix

"The Watcher, which is based on the true story of Derek and Maria Broaddus, centers on a married couple who move into their dream home only to be threatened by letters from a stalker. 

Murphy's "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" held the No. 2 spot, with 69 million hours viewed.

Murphy signed a five-year deal with Netflix, reported to be worth $300 million, in 2018.

Netflix's No. 1 movie, "The School For Good and Evil," stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington and is based on the best-selling series by Soman Chainani. It debuted at the top of the list with nearly 79 million hours viewed.

top-netflix-films.jpg
Netflix

"The Curse of Bridge Hollow' was a distant No. 2 with just over 25 million hours. 

First published on October 25, 2022 / 4:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.