What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 films and TV shows right now

(CBS) -- Writer, director and producer Ryan P. Murphy has another hit for Netflix.

Viewers can't get enough Murphy's real-estate thriller, "The Watcher." The series topped the Netflix's TV List for the second week in a row with 148.24M hours viewed in the past week.

Netflix

"The Watcher, which is based on the true story of Derek and Maria Broaddus, centers on a married couple who move into their dream home only to be threatened by letters from a stalker.

Murphy's "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" held the No. 2 spot, with 69 million hours viewed.

Murphy signed a five-year deal with Netflix, reported to be worth $300 million, in 2018.

Netflix's No. 1 movie, "The School For Good and Evil," stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington and is based on the best-selling series by Soman Chainani. It debuted at the top of the list with nearly 79 million hours viewed.

Netflix

"The Curse of Bridge Hollow' was a distant No. 2 with just over 25 million hours.