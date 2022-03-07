What First Alert Weather Means To You

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 News Chicago's weather forecast model -- First Alert --helps digital users and traditional television viewers stay on top of Chicago's dynamic weather.

As CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon explains, First Alert Weather is not a slogan. It is a promise and a commitment from the CBS 2 newsroom every day to be the first to tell Chicagoans about the forecast to help them plan their lives.

The station will be transparent about forecast changes as new data comes into the newsroom. The forecast will always alert but never alarm.

"Our commitment is to be the first to alert you to severe weather, or any changes in weather that can affect your plans," Ramon said. "We will always help you and your family to plan, prepare and stay safe."